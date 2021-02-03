COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA's Covid-19 positivity rate drops below 10%
1,318,504 recoveries had now been recorded, at a recovery rate of 90%.
February 03 2021 - 09:30
Natasha Mazzone splits social media with vitamin D and beaches comment
DA MP Natasha Mazzone had social media buzzing on Tuesday, after her comments on vitamin D and the reopening of beaches.
It all started when Mazzone welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement that some lockdown restrictions would be eased.
Among the changes were the unbanning of the sale of booze, reopening all beaches, and shortening the curfew from 11pm to 4am.
February 03 2021 - 07:54
China’s Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine remained active against SA variant but effect was reduced - lab study
Two Covid-19 vaccines from Chinese companies, including Sinopharm, triggered immunity against a highly transmissible coronavirus variant first found in SA, but their effect appeared weaker, a small sample lab study showed.
February 03 2021 - 07:43
34,000 SA healthcare workers register for Covid-19 vaccines on first day
The electronic vaccine data system self-registration portal is now up and running with more than 30,000 healthcare workers already registering for the vaccine, the national department of health said on Wednesday.
February 03 2021 - 07:32
Oxford says Covid-19 vaccine is 76% effective for 3 months after one shot
The Covid-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca has 76% efficacy against symptomatic infection for three months after a single dose, with greater effectiveness when a second is given later, a study showed on Tuesday.
February 03 2021 - 07:01
Tokyo Olympics face another looming headache - no medical staff
Japanese doctors and nurses fighting the novel coronavirus will not have the time to volunteer to help at the Olympics, a medical association has said, raising another headache for organisers determined to hold the postponed Games.
The director of the Tokyo Medical Association, which represents 20,000 doctors from dozens of smaller medical groups, said doctors and nurses were under too much strain dealing with a third wave of the pandemic to even consider signing up for the Olympics.
"No matter how I look at it, it's impossible," said Satoru Arai, whose association was asked by both the Tokyo Olympic Organising Committee and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government last March to secure more than 3,500 medical staff for the event.
"I'm hearing doctors who initially signed up to volunteer say there's no way they can take time off to help when their hospitals are completely overwhelmed," Arai told Reuters this week, adding that he could not bring himself to push for volunteers at such a critical time.
The Games had to be postponed from last July and August as the coronavirus spread around the world and are now scheduled for July 23-August 8.
But persistent clusters of infections in Japan have raised questions about the feasibility of holding the Games this year and eroded support for the extravaganza among a public nervous about athletes and spectators bringing in new cases.
February 03 2021 - 06:00
Russia’s Sputnik vaccine shows 91.6% efficacy in clinical trials
Russia’s flagship two-shot Sputnik V vaccine has shown 91.6% efficacy against symptomatic Covid-19 in clinical trials, a Lancet peer review has confirmed, bringing the global total of vaccines whose efficacy is confirmed to be higher than 90% to three.
The results from an interim analysis, now confirmed by peer review, also showed the jab provided full protection against moderate or severe cases of Covid-19.
February 03 2021 - 06:00
Why the European Commission failed the vaccine challenge
The EU’s failure to deliver Covid-19 vaccines at pace is a major political scandal. For some leading politicians, it is a potentially career-ending fiasco. Those in the line of fire include Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, Emmanuel Macron, president of France, and Jens Spahn, Germany’s health minister and a potential future chancellor.
How did it come to this? Much of the blame lies with the European Commission — which, over the northern summer, persuaded the EU’s 27 member states to coordinate their vaccine drives and to put the commission itself in charge.
February 03 2021 - 06:00
Lick those liquor laws into shape and then we’ll be happy, say doctors
Doctors have called for new laws to enforce responsible drinking, saying the strict lockdown regulations drastically improved hospital bed availability.
Dr Ken Boffard, trauma director at Netcare’s Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg and emeritus professor of surgery at Wits university in the city, told Sunday Times Daily it was not only the alcohol sales ban, but also the curfew that made a difference.
“The ban has hit restaurants hard. The lift should be to allow responsible drinking, such as at restaurants, with sales being allowed [on] certain days of the week.
February 03 2021 - 06:00
CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Now’s when the vaccine gets tricky. Who gets what and how much?
The aeroplane that landed on Monday afternoon with our first batch of one million Covid vaccines carried with it an interesting paradox for our country.
On the one hand, it was a moment of extreme pride to receive this long-awaited consignment of AstraZeneca jabs produced at the Serum Institute by our friends in India. Our battered healthcare workers are overdue these life-saving jabs.
February 03 2021 - 06:00
SA Covid strain prompts ‘surge testing’ in England
The UK has been forced to confront the spread of the SA variant of coronavirus within the country, as the health secretary pledged on Monday to “come down hard” on the strain.
The news came as the number of people in the UK who had their first jab of a Covid-19 vaccine rose to 9.3 million with another 319,038 first doses delivered. The government also hinted that it may share some of its vaccine supplies with other countries later in the year.
February 03 2021 - 06:00
TONY LEON | Despite his promises, Cyril’s Covid comedy of errors shows few signs of a happy ending
Cyril Ramaphosa’s day on Monday was appreciably better than the ones preceding it. He could go on national television, the risibly termed “family conversation’” as a late day Father Christmas.
He was flushed with excitement after his visit to Johannesburg Airport to receive a million batches (a small fraction of our need) of the long promised, hitherto unsighted vaccines. Then, in his television address, buoyed by declining coronavirus cases, he could mitigate the harshest aspects of the second wave lockdown regulations implemented last month.
