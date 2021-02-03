South Africa

Death toll from Vanderbijlpark shooting increases after two die in hospital

03 February 2021 - 13:59
Gauteng police said the incident happened at a petrol station in Sharpeville at 7pm on Tuesday.
Image: Membrane via Twitter

Two of the people shot in Vanderbijlpark have died, Gauteng police confirmed on Wednesday afternoon.

According to preliminary information, a gunman allegedly shot and wounded several people just after 7pm at a fast food outlet at Frikkie Meyer Boulevard in Vanderbijlpark, south of Johannesburg, on Tuesday.

He later turned the gun on himself at a petrol station.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said a 18-year-old man was shot in the chest and rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

A 52-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and a third man believed to be in his 50s was run over by the gunman and sustained moderate injuries.

Around 30 minutes later, in Siemens Street, about 5km from the fast food outlet scene, the gunman allegedly shot a man, believed to be in his 60s, in the head, Herbst said.

Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele confirmed the 18-year-old had since died.

Makhubele said a second man, whose age is yet to be determined, had also died in hospital on Wednesday.

Makhubele said police are still trying to establish the identity of the gunman.

TimesLIVE

