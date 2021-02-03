‘Defiant’ Jacob Zuma to meet with #FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile in KZN

Former president Jacob Zuma will on Wednesday visit #FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile at his home in Umlazi, south of Durban.

Khanyile, who is currently under house arrest, told TimesLIVE he could not divulge the context of Zuma’s visit until they had concluded their talks.

“I can only divulge once I have met with him. We have been in communication with him, but he deemed it fit to come to visit me. I knew for some time he would be coming but I was only informed on Tuesday that he has confirmed.”