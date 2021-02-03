South Africa

‘Defiant’ Jacob Zuma to meet with #FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile in KZN

03 February 2021 - 11:28
#FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile and former president Jacob Zuma will meet on Wednesday at Khanyile's home in Umlazi where he is under house arrest.
#FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile and former president Jacob Zuma will meet on Wednesday at Khanyile's home in Umlazi where he is under house arrest.
Image: Twitter/Bonginkosi Khanyile

Former president Jacob Zuma will on Wednesday visit #FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile at his home in Umlazi, south of Durban.

Khanyile, who is currently under house arrest, told TimesLIVE he could not divulge the context of Zuma’s visit until they had concluded their talks.

“I can only divulge once I have met with him. We have been in communication with him, but he deemed it fit to come to visit me. I knew for some time he would be coming but I was only informed on Tuesday that he has confirmed.”

The former Durban University of Technology student was arrested during the #FeesMustFall protests and charged on eight counts, including public violence and inciting violence, on September 2 2016.

In January 2019 he was sentenced to three years’ house arrest and ordered to submit himself for rehabilitation programmes and pay R5,000 or serve a three-year prison sentence suspended for five years.

Khanyile has openly shown his affiliation to Zuma.

In a tweet on Monday, Khanyile drew comparison between Zuma’s recent defiance to appear before the state capture inquiry and that of Robert Sobukwe’s fight against the apartheid regime.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

State capture inquiry to lay criminal charge against Jacob Zuma

The state capture inquiry will open a criminal case against former president Jacob Zuma for failing to appear before it last month, and will consider ...
News
14 hours ago

'Arrest Zuma' - Mbuyiseni Ndlozi calls for Jacob Zuma's head after ConCourt defiance

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says the former president must face arrest for defying the ConCourt order or SA can "kiss constitutional order goodbye."
Politics
1 day ago

'Zuma is no Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe': Zakes Mda

Award-winning author has rubbished comparisons between Zuma and Sobukwe.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Durban motorist hits friend while spinning his vehicle South Africa
  2. See which employers were reported by workers over UIF Ters payments South Africa
  3. Cape Town 'business extortionists' arrested South Africa
  4. 'I've seen alcohol finishing my friends': Cele on nonracial policing, booze ban News
  5. Hawks sent packing after 'tense' standoff with SANDF over Cuban drugs News

Latest Videos

Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
SA lockdown restrictions eased: Booze & beaches are back as first vaccines ...
X