‘Defiant’ Jacob Zuma to meet with #FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile in KZN
Former president Jacob Zuma will on Wednesday visit #FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile at his home in Umlazi, south of Durban.
Khanyile, who is currently under house arrest, told TimesLIVE he could not divulge the context of Zuma’s visit until they had concluded their talks.
“I can only divulge once I have met with him. We have been in communication with him, but he deemed it fit to come to visit me. I knew for some time he would be coming but I was only informed on Tuesday that he has confirmed.”
The former Durban University of Technology student was arrested during the #FeesMustFall protests and charged on eight counts, including public violence and inciting violence, on September 2 2016.
In January 2019 he was sentenced to three years’ house arrest and ordered to submit himself for rehabilitation programmes and pay R5,000 or serve a three-year prison sentence suspended for five years.
Khanyile has openly shown his affiliation to Zuma.
In a tweet on Monday, Khanyile drew comparison between Zuma’s recent defiance to appear before the state capture inquiry and that of Robert Sobukwe’s fight against the apartheid regime.
Just like the generation of Robert Sobukwe that defied apartheid unjust laws imposed on them. Former President Zuma has taken it upon himself to defy all unjust court rulings imposed on him. He has taken the most radical and militant stance exactly like Sobukwe during his times🤞🏿 pic.twitter.com/akYzQYtV45— Bonginkosi Khanyile (@Khanyile_BG) February 1, 2021
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.