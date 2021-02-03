South Africa

Delay in sentencing KZN officials who 'helped' drivers get learner's licenses

03 February 2021 - 19:29
The sentencing of the five KZN licensing office officials accused of hundreds of counts of fraud has been delayed.
The sentencing of the five KZN licensing office officials accused of hundreds of counts of fraud has been delayed.
Image: 123RF/HONGQI ZHANG

Five former employees of the uMngeni licensing office in Howick, near Pietermaritzburg, will have to wait until next month to know the consequences of their corruption and fraud. 

Their case was postponed in the specialised commercial crimes court on Wednesday because of the unavailability of social workers' reports on some of the convicted officials.

The case returns to court on March 2.

Dumisani Nkala, Lindiwe Xulu, Meshack Ndlovu, Nkosinathi Zondi and Dumisani Phungula were found to have helped scores of motor vehicle learner’s licence applicants to pass their tests.

Think the K53 is tough? Check out the world's hardest driving licence tests

China requires you to memorise 1,000 answers, and in Montenegro you have to undergo a psychiatric test to identify potential road rage
Motoring
2 months ago

On Tuesday the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said the five officials were among 19 people arrested when the national traffic anti-corruption unit of the RTMC and the Hawks raided the municipality in June 2018.

“The court found the five guilty of fraud in November 2020 following a lengthy trial. Their conviction followed the five-year sentences handed down to 10 motor vehicle learner’s licence applicants in 2019,” said the RTMC.

“An examiner of driving licences, Skhumbuzo Mkhulise, was found guilty and sentenced to four years imprisonment or a R10,000 fine in February last year.”

Nkala, a traffic officer who was a management representative at the time of his arrest, was found guilty on 49 counts of fraud. Xulu, an examiner of driving licences, was found guilty on 158 counts of fraud.

Ndlovu, a traffic officer, was found guilty on seven counts. Zondi, an examiner of driving licences, was found guilty on 276 counts. Phungula, an examiner of driving licences, was found guilty on 15 counts of fraud.

According to the RTMC, the officials, acting as examiners, would use a concealed light-emitting device to surreptitiously point to the correct answers for applicants, enabling them to pass without knowing the rules of the road.

“All the officials have been dismissed after lengthy disciplinary processes. A former manager, Roger Everton, and a senior administration clerk, Wayeeda Mansoor, are still on trial. A process has  been put in place to follow up on more than 500 identified individuals who benefited from the fraudulent activities of the officials.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Outa calls on government to extend driver’s licence renewals to 10 years

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has called on government to extend the driver’s licence renewal interval from five to 10 years.
Motoring
4 months ago

Here's how a new law to make sure motorists are '100% sober' could affect you

Once the law is in place, the government will have a zero-tolerance approach to alcohol consumption by drivers.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Durban motorist hits friend while spinning his vehicle South Africa
  2. ‘I’m no spoilt brat’: son and ‘sickened’ dad all at sea over R20m yacht News
  3. See which employers were reported by workers over UIF Ters payments South Africa
  4. Cape Town 'business extortionists' arrested South Africa
  5. Alleged Cape Town gang boss William 'Red' Steven killed in apparent hit South Africa

Latest Videos

Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
SA lockdown restrictions eased: Booze & beaches are back as first vaccines ...
X