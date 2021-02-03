Four Durban men granted bail after alleged robbery of foreigner and girlfriend

The four men accused of assaulting and robbing a South African woman and her foreign boyfriend were granted bail in the Durban magistrate's court on Wednesday.

Basize Nhlumayo, Jabulani Mthethwa, Siyabonga Mnyandu and Lylle Lloyds, who were all charged with two counts of robbery in aggravating circumstances, were granted R3,000 bail.

The suspects were arrested during a heated confrontation with eThekwini metro police officers after an alleged robbery incident at a Durban shop during a demonstration organised and led by the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) on January 25.

At least two more shops, and a stall belonging to a street vendor, were also allegedly looted.

In a memorandum submitted to premier Sihle Zikalala, the MKMVA members detailed their anti-foreigner sentiment and also rejected the use of masks and Covid-19 vaccines.