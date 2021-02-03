Greyhound blames its demise on Covid-19, travel bans and closed borders

Just five days ago, coach service Greyhound was punting its Valentine’s Day journeys on its website. But by Wednesday, the company announced that those romantic cross-country bus rides are to be the brand's last.

“Declining passenger numbers and poor regulatory compliance in the bus passenger industry has resulted in both our brands - Greyhound and Citiliner - incurring significant losses for several years,” said Unitrans Passenger in a statement on Wednesday evening.

“The impact of Covid-19 regulations limiting inter-provincial travel and coach occupancy levels, and the closure of the Zimbabwe and Mozambique borders have exacerbated the situation," it added.

The company was unable to turn a profit despite reducing operating costs, optimising routes and introducing new technology to its coaches. It also failed to sell the two coach brands, Unitrans Passenger said.

“The company values its loyal customer base and regrets the discontinuation of services [after 37 years]. All tickets bought for services after February 15 will be fully refunded and information regarding that process will be communicated through social media platforms and the Greyhound call centre - 011 611 8000."

Affected ticketholders were invited to e-mail refunds@greyhound.co.za.

TimesLIVE asked the company when the last bookings for trips after February 14 were accepted and how long affected passengers would have to wait for refunds, but did not receive responses.

In what was to be its last advertised trip, for this Valentine’s weekend, Greyhound listed the reasons why people should connect with their loved ones via its coaches: comfort, safety, extensive routes and Covid-19 protocols.