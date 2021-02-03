South Africa

IN QUOTES | Sihle Zikalala announces KZN Covid-19 vaccination plan

03 February 2021 - 07:02
KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala detailed the province's Covid-19 vaccine rollout strategy on Tuesday.
Image: Supplied

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala said the province is ready to receive its share of  Covid-19 vaccines on February 14, and 91 public hospitals and community health centres (CHCs) have been selected as vaccination sites.

On Tuesday he said these sites will be responsible for the clinics and other facilities that are part of the value chain in their catchment areas.

Here are five quotes from his address about the vaccine rollout in the province:

81,000 public sector healthcare workers will be vaccinated

“A total of 163,256 healthcare personnel from KwaZulu-Natal are eligible to receive the vaccine during the first phase, as announced by the president. This includes 81,000 healthcare workers in the public sector and about 49,000 in the private sector.”

RECORDED | President Ramaphosa receives first shipment of Covid-19 vaccine

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Deputy President David Mabuza will receive SA’s first consignment of Covid-19 vaccines.
News
1 day ago

Province has identified 91 vaccinations sites 

“The vaccine will arrive in the province on February 14. Staff in direct contact with  patients will be prioritised. To date, the province has identified 91 vaccination sites which will include all public hospitals and CHCs.

“These hospitals and centres will be responsible for the clinics and other sites that are part of the value chain in their catchment areas.”

 

Vaccinated people will be under supervision 

“Every vaccinated person will be observed for a while before being discharged after being vaccinated. We have developed a register and we will be able to consolidate numbers every day on how many people have been vaccinated.” 

Covid-19 infections 

“Over the past week, the highest number of cases recorded was 2,079 on January 26. The average number of cases recorded daily was 1,777 cases per da. Due to the population size, eThekwini has continued to record the highest number of new cases daily. However, the proportion of new cases has declined to below 40%.”

Hospital admissions have declined

“The number of hospital admissions have declined along with the decrease in the number of new cases in the public and private sector. This is also in line with the incidents and positivity rate. The province has 3,601 patients admitted in both public and private hospitals.”

