IN QUOTES | Sihle Zikalala announces KZN Covid-19 vaccination plan

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala said the province is ready to receive its share of Covid-19 vaccines on February 14, and 91 public hospitals and community health centres (CHCs) have been selected as vaccination sites.

On Tuesday he said these sites will be responsible for the clinics and other facilities that are part of the value chain in their catchment areas.

Here are five quotes from his address about the vaccine rollout in the province:

81,000 public sector healthcare workers will be vaccinated

“A total of 163,256 healthcare personnel from KwaZulu-Natal are eligible to receive the vaccine during the first phase, as announced by the president. This includes 81,000 healthcare workers in the public sector and about 49,000 in the private sector.”