Jobs bonanza for Bay as new companies invest R49m at Coega IDZ

He said the new investors were an illustration of the dedication and hard work by CDC stakeholders amid a difficult operating environment.

Though confidentiality clauses prohibit the disclosure of the names of the investors, Vilakazi said the Coega special economic zone had focused on diversifying the economy by attracting investors from multiple sectors, including the business process outsourcing, energy and automotive sectors.

The new investors were in the manufacturing and logistics sectors, he said.

In 2020, the CDC opened the new Bluewater Bay Sunrise Hotel, with the creation of at least 40 jobs, after spending about R70m on rehabilitating a dilapidated building.

Nearly 380 jobs were created during the construction phase, with six small, medium and micro enterprises roped in.

Earlier that year, the CDC started work on a soon-to-be-developed Aquaculture Development Zone (ADZ) near the Port of Ngqura, which is set to create 900 jobs.

Vilakazi said the corporation had also signed 12 new investors, with a total investment value of R719m, in 2020.

Over the past five years, 77 new investors had been signed, with the total investment value R42.8bn.

“Moreover, 6,591 people received training last year from the CDC, which includes those achieved through the Coega Development Foundation.”

Meanwhile, US motor giant Ford Motor Company has announced a R15.8bn investment in its SA subsidiary, the largest in history in the SA motor industry.

The investment is expected to create more than 11,000 new jobs.