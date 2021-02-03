KZN massacre: man arrested for 'execution-style' killing of five people

His attempted-murder charge relates to Nomfundo Mkhonza, 34, who was also shot but survived the incident after surgeons dislodged a bullet from her brain.

TimesLIVE reported how the victims had been seated in an SUV on September 26 at about 9pm when three men pulled up in a VW Polo, ordered them out of their vehicle and opened fire. The incident occurred on an unnamed road, which leads to a cul-de-sac.

Provincial education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi confirmed that both Mkhonza and Shabalala were primary schoolteachers employed by the Department of Education in the Pinetown district.

Two days after the incident, police minister Bheki Cele visited the community and described to the media the brutality of the killings.

“Those people were not coming from a party and it is not a question of alcohol and other stuff. They were driving, six in a car. They were ordered to get out of the car, ordered to lie on their stomachs, shot them. No argument, no scuffle, nothing — just that kind of criminality.”

Cele said the murders in the second incident were “unusual and bizarre”.

Two months later Capt Thulani Molefe, 59, who headed the crime prevention unit at KwaNdengezi SAPS, was gunned down in a hail of bullets. Sources said Molefe was shot dead while on his way to work about 7am.

Described as a quiet man, the father of three served in the police force for 35 years after joining at the age of 24.

Molefe's eldest daughter, Polite, described her father as a humble and honest person who always wore a smile with his police uniform.

“Even if you stepped on his toe, his reaction would be to laugh it off. You couldn't upset him. He loved his job. This is a man who would often leave the house in pyjamas when duty called at night,” she told mourners at the funeral.

Zondi will remain in custody until February 12 when he is expected to appear again.

Police said they expect more arrests as the investigation continues.

