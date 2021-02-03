Man dies in shoot-out over apparent tender disagreement

A man died on Tuesday after a shoot-out that allegedly followed a heated altercation about a subcontract at the site of a mall that is to be built in Roodepoort.

The incident occurred at about 10.55am at Little Falls, along Johan and Hendrick Potgieter streets.

It is alleged that four men in a Quantum and a second minibus taxi started firing at the vehicle of the deceased after a heated altercation about the tender. One victim was certified dead on arrival at the Pinehaven Hospital.

Honeydew police spokesperson Capt Balan Muthan confirmed the incident and said a case of murder and attempted murder had been opened.

“The crime scene is at Little Falls. The incident happened yesterday at about 10am. It started with an argument about a tender at a construction site. A shoot-out ensued between individuals that stopped there in a combi. One individual was shot and the individual succumbed in a hospital,” he said.

Muthan said three suspects were arrested.

“A 27-year-old female and two 33-year-old men were arrested shortly after the incident. The matter is still under investigation,” he said.

He said the suspects would appear in court soon.

