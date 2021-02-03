Western Cape trains hundreds of Covid-19 vaccinators as province gears up for phase 1 of vaccine rollout

Western Cape premier Alan Winde said on Tuesday the province had started training some of the 1,995 vaccinators who will ensure the administration of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Winde said the training would equip the health-care workers with adequate knowledge and skills to ensure safe and efficient administration of vaccines. He said the number of vaccinators would grow as distribution phases progress from the first to the third phase.

This means more health-care workers will be registered on the health department's database.

As per instruction from the national health department, vaccination will be rolled out in three phases. The first will prioritise health-care workers, the second essential workers and high-risk groups and the third will cover the general population of individuals older than 18.

The province estimates that it will require about 414 vaccinators for the first phase.