11 mistakes on your tax return that could land you in jail for two years

Failure to register your details with revenue service Sars or not notifying it of changes to your details could result in up to two years' imprisonment, says Tax Consulting SA.

Roxanna Naidoo, an attorney, and Lisa Mihalik, the tax and legal administrator, both of Tax Consulting SA, said a new set of law amendments, signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa and promulgated on January 20, has granted Sars the legal firepower it needs to impose criminal sanctions on taxpayers who neglect their tax affairs.

“Before the promulgation of the Tax Administration Laws Amendment Act, 2020 (Amendment Act) a mistake made by a taxpayer was only a crime when it was committed “wilfully and without just cause”. In other words, the law required an element of intent; where negligence or ignorance caused your administrative non-compliance, you would have gotten off with a slap on the wrist.

“Henceforth, your intention does not matter — where you “negligently” fail to comply or make certain mistakes on your taxes you commit an imprisonable criminal offence,” the company said in a statement.

Specialist firm Tax Consulting SA said the Amendment Act just demonstrates that the new Sars commissioner and its Treasury team have adopted a no-nonsense approach to non-compliance.

“Given how easily and how often these mistakes can happen, and how hard they will be to correct, taxpayers should exercise extreme accuracy and vigilance when filing their taxes. It may serve you well to appoint a qualified tax consultant or experienced tax attorney to ensure you do not end up on the wrong side of these new rules,” Tax Consulting SA said.