Constitutional Court declares provisions of Rica unconstitutional

The Constitutional Court on Thursday declared the Regulation of Interception of Communication and Provision of Communication-Related Information Act (Rica) unconstitutional in so far as it did not provide “adequate” safeguards to render it lawful.

The amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism and its managing partner Sam Sole had filed an application at the apex court for confirmation of the five orders made by the high court in September declaring Rica unconstitutional.

Sole and amaBhungane challenged the provisions of Rica after they received confirmation that Sole had been under surveillance.

Rica is the law which permits the interception of communications of any people by authorised state officials, subject to prescribed conditions.

In a majority judgment penned by justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, the ConCourt found that Rica is unconstitutional to the extent that it fails to provide for adequate safeguards for independent judicial authorisation.