COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | South Korea orders revamp of Covid-19 social distancing rules

04 February 2021 - 08:12 By TimesLIVE
A man wearing a protective face mask washes a religious statue ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebration at a temple in Jakarta, Indonesia on February 4 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

February 04 2021 - 08:25

On road to ending pandemic, more people vaccinated than total cases to date — data

More people are now vaccinated against Covid-19 than have been infected by the virus that has swept the globe over the past year, a milestone on the road to ending the pandemic, based on data reported on Wednesday.

Despite the landmark data, it remains unclear how long it will take to vaccinate the world. Many of those vaccinated have received only one of two doses required.

A total of 104.9 million vaccine doses have been administered, according to University of Oxford-based Our World in Data and the latest data on Wednesday from the US-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The total vaccinated now exceeds the 104.1 million Covid-19 cases of infection in a Reuters global tracker.

February 04 2021 - 08:20

Australia to buy 10 mln additional doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

Australia will buy 10 million additional doses of the Covid-19 vaccine jointly developed by US drugmaker Pfizer Inc and Germany's BioNTech, prime minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday."

These additional vaccines have been secured consistent with our requirements," Morrison told reporters in Canberra.

Australia last week approved the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for use for people aged 16 years and older, and expects to begin inoculation at 80,000 doses per week by the end of February.

February 04 2021 - 08:00

South Korea PM orders revamp of COVID-19 social distancing rules

South Korean prime minister Chung Sye-kyun on Thursday ordered a revamp of social distancing guidelines in a bid to win greater public support for efforts to stop local transmission of the new coronavirus.

The country's five-tier social distancing system has faced a public backlash for imposing unfair restrictions and curfews on specific businesses, including a ban on indoor restaurant dining after 9pm.

"Rather than introduce the guidelines unilaterally, we should make the virus prevention rules along with the public," Chung told an intra-agency meeting on Thursday.

