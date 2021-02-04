Friend's son, 21, who raped boy aged 8 is jailed

A child rapist has been sentenced in the Grahamstown high court to 20 years' imprisonment.

Capt Bradley Rawlinson said 21-year-old Jonathan Lombard had raped a young boy, who was eight years old at the time of the attack.

The boy had been sharing a room with Lombard and his brother on February 5 last year. At about 9.20pm, the child’s mother heard him screaming from the room. She rushed to see what was wrong and saw her son’s friend running from the house in Umasizakhe, Graaff-Reinet.

The victim’s mother took the young boy to the Graaff-Reinet clinic where it was confirmed that he had been raped.

The suspect was traced and arrested.

Lombard pleaded guilty this week.

Capt Theo van Zyl, commander of Graaff-Reinet Family violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit, commended Det Sgt Zikile Mathews November, who “made sure that the suspect remained in custody throughout the trial till the sentencing”.

“His hard work and dedication hasn't gone unnoticed,” said the captain. “He gave a good account of himself throughout the investigation.”

Van Zyl said the sentence should be a deterrent to potential perpetrators of gender-based violence against women and children.

TimesLIVE