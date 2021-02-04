South Africa

Heavy downpours and floods keep North West teachers out of school

04 February 2021 - 21:35
Some Taung schools are inaccessible after days of heavy rain.
Image: File

The North West education department on Thursday said the floods in parts of the province have prevented some teachers from reporting for duty.

Teachers across the country have been reporting to schools to prepare for the academic school year scheduled to commence on February 15 but the department said the heavy rains have made it difficult for some of their staff.

“As of Wednesday, some schools in North West, especially in the area of Greater Taung, are inaccessible,” said department spokesperson Elias Malindi. “This means a halt in the education services as teachers in the affected schools could not report for duty. No damage has been reported in schools as yet,” he added.

North West education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela had a word of caution for teachers and parents. She called on teachers who are affected to stay away and not risk their lives until the waters subside. “I also plead with parents to ensure children are safe at home and always under  supervision during these floods”, said Matsemela.

It was not immediately clear whether the floods would cause further disruptions to the school year in the affected areas.

TimesLIVE

