HHP's dad heads to ConCourt in final attempt to have son's customary marriage revoked

Robert Tsambo, the father of the late hip-hop star Jabulani “HHP” Tsambo, has asked the Constitutional Court to rule that the marriage between his son and Lerato Sengadi was not concluded, as a handing over ceremony was not performed.

Tsambo snr has approached the apex court in a last-ditch attempt to have the marriage between HHP and Sengadi declared invalid.

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) and the high court confirmed that a marriage had taken place between the two, as Sengadi was welcomed to the Tsambo family after lobola negotiations.

In his appeal at the ConCourt, HHP's father has argued that the marriage was not valid as there was no hand over of the bride.

“Without the handing over of the bride, no valid marriage will come into existence because it is crucial that handing over be performed,” Tsambo argues in court papers.