WATCH | Overworked doctors strike for more staff at Northern Cape hospital

Disgruntled doctors at Dr Harry Surtie Hospital in Upington, in the Northern Cape, held a protest during their lunch hour on Wednesday to draw attention to a lack of staff and overtime hours they say are leading to burnout.

Close to 50 medical staff working at the hospital held posters saying “There’s no vaccine for burnout” and chanting “We want doctors”.

“On average doctors are working their 40-hour work week plus between 100-140 hours of overtime a month. This is not sustainable and is leading to burnout and frustration among doctors,” said their letter of grievances, which was handed over to hospital management during the protest.