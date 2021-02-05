South Africa

‘Be strong’ - mom’s last words to teen before he died in Vaal shooting spree

Wounded father, in hospital for surgery, does not know his son died

05 February 2021 - 11:30
Nathan and his father Johan Hebler were shot outside Slap Chips in Vanderbijlpark this week. Nathan died after the attack.
Nathan and his father Johan Hebler were shot outside Slap Chips in Vanderbijlpark this week. Nathan died after the attack.
Image: Supplied by family

Nathan Hebler lay covered in blood, a few metres from his father near a fast food outlet at Vanderbijlpark in the Vaal Triangle on Tuesday evening. The two had just been shot by a gunman who had gone on a shooting spree.

Moments after being shot, Johan, who was still conscious, called his wife Catherina to come to their aid.

“Johan and Nathan were inside Slap Chips [restaurant] when they heard a bakkie crash into a car outside. They ran out and that’s when the guy opened fire,” Nathan’s niece Bianca Venter told TimesLIVE on Friday.

Venter said when Catherina arrived on the scene, Johan was lying close to the drive-through at McDonald's in Frikkie Meyer Boulevard, while Nathan was lying a few metres away, close to a butchery.

Paramedics said Nathan - who would have been in matric this year - was shot in the chest while Johan was shot in the abdomen.

Death toll from Vanderbijlpark shooting increases after two die in hospital

Two of the people shot in Vanderbijlpark in the Vaal Triangle have died, Gauteng police confirmed on Wednesday afternoon.
News
2 days ago

“Johan was still fine when his wife arrived because he was the one who phoned her and told her what happened. Nathan was also conscious and could speak.”

Before being transported to hospital, Nathan looked his mother in the eyes and told her: “I love you mom.”

“Please be strong, boeta,” Catherina responded before her son and husband were rushed to a hospital in Emfuleni.

Nathan was a dreamer, a gentle soul with a heart of gold.
Bianca Venter

Nathan died in hospital that same evening, while his father survived.

Excluding the shooter, who committed suicide, Gauteng police said two people, including Nathan, were shot dead.

The second man had since been identified as 47-year-old car guard Willem Kriel.

Paramedics said Kriel was shot in the head.

According to Sowetan, car guard Siyabonga Mvo said he was standing in the parking lot with a manager of a shop when a BMW X5 came speeding their way.

Mvo told the paper he managed to move out of the way, but the manager was hit by the car and flung against a wall.

Gunman shoots several people then commits suicide at Vaal petrol station

A gunman shot several people before he turned the gun on himself at a petrol station in the Vaal Triangle on Tuesday evening, Gauteng police said.
News
2 days ago

It was reported that both of manager Lewis Lawrence Townsen’s legs were broken and he was also taken to hospital.

Gauteng police said the gunman later drove to a petrol station in Sharpeville, where he turned the gun on himself.

Venter told TimesLIVE Johan was undergoing an operation on Friday morning.

He still does not know that his son succumbed to his wounds.

“No words can describe Nathan. He was an awesome child and loved kids, especially babies. He was such a gentle soul, with a heart of gold, and always cared for others.

“Nathan was a dreamer and couldn’t wait to finish school to go work on farms in America. He was a hard-working young man and was so excited when he got his first car. He wanted to show it off to everyone.

“Nathan had good values and was a good sportsman. He excelled in rugby and athletics. I can write a book about him. We will miss him dearly.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'The image of her blood haunts me': Man mourns partner shot in robbery

Oupa Maebana sits on a bench with his face contorted in a grimace of pain. The man from Segwaelane, near Brits, recently lost the mother of his ...
News
8 hours ago

‘It’s very seldom something so barbaric happens on the upper end of Scottsville’

A witness to William ‘Red’ Steven’s killing has described the scene after the alleged gang boss was gunned down
News
1 day ago

Six men gunned down in Khayelitsha, triple murder in Ravensmead

A manhunt is under way for three gunmen who brazenly shot seven men in a Khayelitsha shack on Saturday night. Five died on the scene, with a sixth ...
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. ‘I’m no spoilt brat’: son and ‘sickened’ dad all at sea over R20m yacht News
  2. 11 mistakes on your tax return that could land you in jail for two years South Africa
  3. Corrupt KZN officials who 'helped' pass learner drivers to be sentenced South Africa
  4. Four Durban men granted bail after alleged robbery of foreigner and girlfriend South Africa
  5. Jacob Zuma postpones meeting with #FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile Politics

Latest Videos

Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
SA lockdown restrictions eased: Booze & beaches are back as first vaccines ...
X