South Africa

Bitcoin scams and high risk nature of crypto investments: You could lose all

05 February 2021 - 08:23 By TimesLIVE
Crypto currency investments are high risk, SA financial authority warns, as it prepares to regulate the sector.
Crypto currency investments are high risk, SA financial authority warns, as it prepares to regulate the sector.
Image: 123RF/sashkin7

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) is assessing how to regulate crypto asset investments, warning SA consumers of both high risks and scamsters in this space.

The authority said it is receiving a large number of complaints from local investors who have lost their savings through investing in a crypto-related investment that they did not understand, or a scam packaged as a crypto investment promising unrealistic high returns.

“Do not be afraid of being left out of the 'next big thing'," it advises.

“There are no safe 'quick rich' schemes in the world.

“The high risks already inherent in crypto assets are further being compounded by scam activity, as well as unregulated firms targeting consumers with marketing material that highlights the rewards, but not the potential downside, of investing in crypto assets.”

Cryptoassets, or cryptocurrencies as they are commonly called, are digital representations of value that are not issued by a central bank. Some of the more well known cryptoassets include Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

Crypto assets are traded, transferred and stored electronically. They have been used for payments, investments and capital-raising.

Crypto-related investments are, however, not regulated by the FSCA or any other body in SA. As a result, if something goes wrong, you’re unlikely to get your money back and will have no recourse against anyone.

The authority said consumers should understand what they are investing in and the financial risks involved, offering these tips:

• Crypto investment firms may be overstating potential payouts or understating the risks.

• Investing in crypto assets, or investments and lending linked to them, generally involves taking very high risks with investors’ money, which mean that you should be prepared to lose all of your money.

• Regardless of the level of risk which investors are prepared to accept, investors are urged to ensure that crypto assets, if purchased, should only make up a small proportion of their investment portfolio.

• You are urged to invest with open eyes as to the high risks involved, understanding that these type of investments are not appropriate for the vast majority of the South African population and that more appropriate and balanced investment products are available and offered by licensed financial service providers.

The FSCA said it is working at finding measures to regulate certain aspects and players in the crypto asset space.

These measures will be rolled out during the coming months.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Financial advisers' worst clients of the year

Retirees who want to gamble with their nest egg or try to time the market are among the worst clients financial advisers have worked with this year
Business
1 year ago

Cyber scammers threaten 89-year-old via e-mail, demand payment in bitcoin

An 89-year-old woman has received a threatening e-mail from a cybercrime syndicate claiming they know her whereabouts and can cause “chaos” if she ...
News
6 months ago

Wozniak sues YouTube for ‘hosting’ bitcoin scam

Scammers used images and video of Wozniak, who left Apple in 1985, to convince YouTube users that he was hosting a live giveaway
Business
6 months ago

Sky could be the limit for bitcoin value, or maybe not

‘It ’s a mania. Does anyone actually have a clue? Not a chance’
Business
2 months ago

Most read

  1. ‘I’m no spoilt brat’: son and ‘sickened’ dad all at sea over R20m yacht News
  2. 11 mistakes on your tax return that could land you in jail for two years South Africa
  3. Corrupt KZN officials who 'helped' pass learner drivers to be sentenced South Africa
  4. Jacob Zuma postpones meeting with #FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile Politics
  5. Four Durban men granted bail after alleged robbery of foreigner and girlfriend South Africa

Latest Videos

Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
SA lockdown restrictions eased: Booze & beaches are back as first vaccines ...
X