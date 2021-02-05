City Power migrates from four-hour load-shedding schedule to two-hour schedule

Mangena said the City Power technical team had, in recent weeks, been in discussions with Eskom to align its load-shedding schedule with theirs.

“This was to result in City Power migrating from our current four-hour schedule to the two-hour schedule similar to that of Eskom. In preparation for this, we developed a two-hour schedule which we were preparing to discuss, communicate and workshop with you, our customers, as we do before making any business changes that affect you and your lives,” he said.

He said the plan to align the schedule and communicate the new schedule with customers was overtaken by generation and supply challenges.

“The talks with Eskom and the plan towards aligning our load-shedding schedules and to communicate the new schedule with you before its implementation, have been overtaken by power generation and supply challenges on the Eskom side which have now compelled us to implement a two-hour load-shedding schedule before embarking on a proper engagement and communications with you as the customer. We now have to communicate the two-hour load-shedding schedule as we implement it and we understand the inconvenience and shock it causes to you and your business and for that, we apologise,” he said.