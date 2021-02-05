Concern as eight people die in 14 aircraft crashes in January alone

Eight people have died in aircraft crashes across SA in January this year, with the SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) saying on Thursday it was concerned about a “spike in incidents”.

SACAA said it had recorded 14 aircraft crashes in January, with four of them resulting in loss of life. This was the most fatalities in a single month in more than 12 years.

The release of the figures came on the day a pilot of a light aircraft died in a crash on a farm outside Koster in the North West.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said that emergency services arrived on the scene shortly before midday “to find the aircraft's smouldering wreckage in a field”.

“Medics and fire personnel searched the area for any patients. After some time, medics found the body of a man under a part of the plane. Unfortunately, he had already succumbed to his injuries. Nothing could be done for him, and he was declared dead,” he said.