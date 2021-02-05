COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Bus industry fears mass closures as lockdown anniversary nears
February 05 2021 - 10:45
Limpopo hires guards to protect Covid-19 vaccines
At least 200 health-care workers who will be vaccinating community members in Limpopo will travel with security guards to protect the vaccines.
This was revealed in Polokwane yesterday by Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba when she detailed the province’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout plan.
“We are going to allocate 200 vaccinators who are professional nurses and will allocate an enrolled nurse and a security guard to protect the vaccines. We already have 169 vaccinators in training. We might start vaccinating the first health workers on February 15,” she said.
February 05 2021 - 10:00
WATCH | Schooled! Prof Salim Abdool Karim tells the world to stop calling it ‘the SA variant’ of Covid-19
A video clip of Prof Salim Abdool Karim has gone viral after he told other countries to stop referring to a new Covid-19 variant as the “SA variant”.
The co-chairperson of the ministerial advisory committee (MAC) made the plea during an interview on CNN this week, saying the Covid-19 variant 501Y.V2 was not a SA variant but a strain that emerged in the country.
Abdool Karim said referring to 501Y.V2 as the “SA variant” was inappropriate.
February 05 2021 - 08:00
Bus industry fears mass closures as lockdown anniversary nears
The coronavirus pandemic could bring the long-distance and charter bus industries to their knees.
Bus operators who spoke to TimesLIVE after Greyhound and Citiliner announced this week that they were shutting shop said they feared they would follow suit.
Tumisang Kgaboesele, CEO of Africa People Mover (APM), said the demise of Greyhound has laid bare the structural challenges facing the long-distance bus industry.
February 05 2021 - 07:25
Mexican president says he's in good health, recovering from Covid-19
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday in a video message that he is "in good health and recovering" from COVID-19 after announcing on Jan. 24 he had tested positive.
The 67-year-old president, who was a heavy smoker until suffering a major heart attack in 2013, also said that he had tested negative in an antigen test earlier in the day.
Lopez Obrador gave no details on whether he was now free from COVID-19.
-REUTERS