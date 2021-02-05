COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Bus industry fears mass closures as lockdown anniversary nears

February 05 2021 - 10:45

Limpopo hires guards to protect Covid-19 vaccines

At least 200 health-care workers who will be vaccinating community members in Limpopo will travel with security guards to protect the vaccines.

This was revealed in Polokwane yesterday by Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba when she detailed the province’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout plan.

“We are going to allocate 200 vaccinators who are professional nurses and will allocate an enrolled nurse and a security guard to protect the vaccines. We already have 169 vaccinators in training. We might start vaccinating the first health workers on February 15,” she said.