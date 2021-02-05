Department distances itself from job scams: 'Government does not charge applicants for employment'

The department of correctional services (DCS) has distanced itself from a jobs scam making the rounds on social media platforms.

It has warned that learnership applications bearing its logo are bogus.

“As a government department, DCS does not charge applicants for any employment opportunities within the institution,” said the department in a statement on Thursday.

“Members of the public are advised that when posts or learnership opportunities become available, DCS will advertise such through various reputable platforms, including its website and the mainstream media.”

The department called on victims to report the illegal advertisements to law enforcement agencies and to register their full details and provide the details of the companies or individuals they applied to.