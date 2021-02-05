Drug maker Merck warns against the use of ivermectin to treat Covid-19

Drug maker Merck & Co has warned against the use of ivermectin to treat Covid-19, saying there is no evidence of its efficacy and safety.

The anti-parasite drug has been around for more than 40 years but only for use in animals.

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) also warned this week that ivermectin is still illegal in SA for use in the treatment and prevention of Covid-19 in humans, except by approved medical practitioners in controlled compassionate use.

Merck warned that there was no scientific basis for a potential therapeutic effect against Covid-19 from preclinical studies.