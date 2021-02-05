Drugs, homemade guns and an AK47: KZN cops arrest two in separate busts

Two people were arrested in northern KwaZulu-Natal after police made two major busts on Thursday, confiscating an array of firearms including an AK47, homemade shotguns and drugs.

This formed part of a joint intelligence driven operation by various specialised policing units who conducted searches at three premises in Appelsbosch and Nsuze in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

On Thursday morning, members of the provincial organised crime unit, special task force and K9 unit executed a search warrant at Appelsbosch farm.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said they found a 37-year-old man and searched the home.

“Upon searching the house, police recovered a pistol, shotgun and an AK47 firearm. A total of 154 various rounds of ammunition were seized by police. Various drugs such as Mandrax, cocaine and heroin to the value of R4,000 were seized inside the house.