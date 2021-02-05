IN QUOTES | Ramaphosa on how R70m GBV fund boost will help fight against femicide

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the R70m boost towards the fight against gender-based violence (GBV) will help the government expand its response and services aimed at supporting victims.

He said through the fund, community-based organisations will receive financial assistance to ensure they continue their fight against GBV.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the launch of the first phase of the Private Sector Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Response Fund on Thursday.

Absa and Anglo American are among the private sector companies that donated towards the cause.

The president said nearly R21bn had been allocated towards the government's fight against GBV, but the programme had been slowed down by the Covid-19 pandemic.