Light aircraft crashes on farm near Koster, pilot burnt beyond recognition

A light aircraft crashed on a farm near Koster in the North West on Thursday, police said.

Police spokesperson Capt Aafje Botma said farmworkers alerted the farmer about the incident at about 10am.

Botma said the aircraft crashed near a dam on the farm.

“The farmer ultimately informed the police who, upon arrival at the scene, found only one person who was burnt beyond recognition in the light aircraft.”

Botma said the victim’s identity was still unknown.

