Limpopo hires guards to protect Covid-19 vaccines

“We are going to allocate 200 vaccinators who are professional nurses and will allocate an enrolled nurse and a security guard to protect the vaccines. We already have 169 vaccinators in training. We might start vaccinating the first health workers on February 15,” she said.

Ramathuba said each vaccinator will target about 50 people a day and more vaccinators will be needed when approaching phases 2 and 3.

