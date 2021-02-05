South Africa

Limpopo hires guards to protect Covid-19 vaccines

Province plans to vaccinate 40,000 health workers in 3 weeks

05 February 2021 - 10:45
Health workers who will vaccinate Limpopo residents will travel with security guards to protect the Covid-19 vaccines. File photo.
Health workers who will vaccinate Limpopo residents will travel with security guards to protect the Covid-19 vaccines. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

At least 200 health-care workers who will be vaccinating community members in Limpopo will travel with security guards to protect the vaccines.

This was revealed in Polokwane yesterday by Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba when she detailed the province’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout plan.

“We are going to allocate 200 vaccinators who are professional nurses and will allocate an enrolled nurse and a security guard to protect the vaccines. We already have 169 vaccinators in training. We might start vaccinating the first health workers on February 15,” she said.

Ramathuba said each vaccinator will target about 50 people a day and more vaccinators will be needed when approaching phases 2 and 3.

For more on this article, please visit SowetanLIVE.

READ MORE:

GSK, CureVac team up to develop vaccine against Covid-19 variants

Britain's GlaxoSmithKline and German biotech firm CureVac have teamed up in a 150 million euro ($180 million) deal to develop a Covid-19 vaccine from ...
News
1 day ago

Survey will tell department how health workers feel about Covid-19 vaccines

The national health department is conducting a survey among health-care workers to gauge how they feel about the Covid-19 vaccine.
News
23 hours ago

100,000 Zimbabweans will get free Covid vaccination, thanks to China

About 100,000 Zimbabweans will be vaccinated against Covid-19 courtesy of a donation by China, expected within a week.
News
13 hours ago

Most read

  1. ‘I’m no spoilt brat’: son and ‘sickened’ dad all at sea over R20m yacht News
  2. 11 mistakes on your tax return that could land you in jail for two years South Africa
  3. Corrupt KZN officials who 'helped' pass learner drivers to be sentenced South Africa
  4. Jacob Zuma postpones meeting with #FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile Politics
  5. Four Durban men granted bail after alleged robbery of foreigner and girlfriend South Africa

Latest Videos

Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
SA lockdown restrictions eased: Booze & beaches are back as first vaccines ...
X