Mbombela, Polokwane are hotspots but hospital admissions drop in rest of SA: Mediclinic

Covid-related hospital admissions have declined by about 50% at its facilities since the second wave peak in the middle of January, says Mediclinic.

There has also been a 30% reduction in the number of patients admitted in ICU since the second peak.

“We are still experiencing pressure on ICU and high care beds and ventilators, especially in the Free State, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal regions.”

Regionally, certain hotspots remain, specifically around Mbombela and Polokwane, said the hospital group.

To vaccinate its health-care workers, Mediclinic has submitted its figures to the government to request sufficient vaccines from the national health department and has trained up 175 vaccinators between the group and its subsidiaries, as well as its occupational health service provider.

It has also applied for its facilities to be registered as vaccination centres.