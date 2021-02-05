South Africa

Mbombela, Polokwane are hotspots but hospital admissions drop in rest of SA: Mediclinic

Pressure still on to treat serious Covid-19 infections

05 February 2021 - 14:06 By TimesLIVE
The overall picture has improved, but Mediclinic say its facilities are still experiencing pressure on ICU and high care beds and ventilators, especially in the Free State, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KZN.
The overall picture has improved, but Mediclinic say its facilities are still experiencing pressure on ICU and high care beds and ventilators, especially in the Free State, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KZN.
Image: Supplied

Covid-related hospital admissions have declined by about 50% at its facilities since the second wave peak in the middle of January, says Mediclinic.

There has also been a 30% reduction in the number of patients admitted in ICU since the second peak.

“We are still experiencing pressure on ICU and high care beds and ventilators, especially in the Free State, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal regions.”

Regionally, certain hotspots remain, specifically around Mbombela and Polokwane, said the hospital group.

To vaccinate its health-care workers, Mediclinic has submitted its figures to the government to request sufficient vaccines from the national health department and has trained up 175 vaccinators between the group and its subsidiaries, as well as its occupational health service provider.

It has also applied for its facilities to be registered as vaccination centres.

Limpopo hires guards to protect Covid-19 vaccines

At least 200 health-care workers who will be vaccinating community members in Limpopo will travel with security guards to protect the vaccines.
News
6 hours ago

Many of its hospitals have started to relax their visiting hours to allow families to visit their loved ones during the day or after working hours where possible. This is currently limited to non-Covid patients, but compassionate access to Covid-19 patients is being managed on an individual basis.

Where possible, hospitals are implementing electronic video visits or “window visits” where access to Covid-19 wards is possible.

It is also offering people access to its hospital Wi-Fi facilities to video-call their family members.

“Where patients are unable to do so independently, we have devices available and staff are able to help facilitate virtual visitation with family members where possible.

“For patients who are unable to interact in this manner, we have appointed individuals within the hospital who are able to provide feedback and interact with family on a daily basis to ensure the family remains updated.

“Where patients are in a more critical condition, designated next-of-kin are provided with additional, more in depth feedback directly from doctors and unit managers as the patient’s condition changes.”

The hospital group said it is continuing to experience pressure in specific hospitals where the volume of patients remains significant.

“In places, this is still a higher volume than experienced in the first wave. This would refer in particular to hospitals supporting a very broad region around the hospital.”

However, many of the remaining hospitals have returned to more normal levels of activity.

Elective surgery has been restarted in a controlled manner in many hospitals, the group added.

Emergency and urgent surgery also continues in all hospitals, as has been the case throughout the pandemic.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Drug maker Merck warns against the use of ivermectin to treat Covid-19

Drug maker Merck & Co has warned against the use of ivermectin to treat Covid-19, saying there is no evidence of its efficacy and safety.
News
6 hours ago

PPE lost as fire guts storeroom of Gauteng hospital

A building at the Carletonville Hospital caught fire on Thursday, resulting in significant destruction of items inside - including personal ...
News
5 hours ago

WATCH | Overworked doctors strike for more staff at Northern Cape hospital

Disgruntled doctors at Dr Harry Surtie Hospital in Upington held a protest during their lunch hour on Wednesday to draw attention to a lack of staff ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. ‘I’m no spoilt brat’: son and ‘sickened’ dad all at sea over R20m yacht News
  2. 11 mistakes on your tax return that could land you in jail for two years South Africa
  3. Corrupt KZN officials who 'helped' pass learner drivers to be sentenced South Africa
  4. Four Durban men granted bail after alleged robbery of foreigner and girlfriend South Africa
  5. Jacob Zuma postpones meeting with #FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile Politics

Latest Videos

Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...
Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
X