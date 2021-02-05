Omotoso witness says she was ousted after refusing to continue with ‘appointments’

After months of alleged sexual abuse at the hands of rape and human trafficking accused Timothy Omotoso, Hlubikazi Faleni was ousted from his Durban mission house because she refused to continue with the “appointments”.

According to Faleni, 26, during the alleged encounters Omotoso would instruct her to massage his feet or private parts and force her to perform sexual acts on him.

Faleni, the state’s sixth witness, told Port Elizabeth high court judge Irma Schoeman she had no qualms with testifying in an open court as proceedings got under way on Thursday morning.

