South Africa

True Crime South Africa

PODCAST | Murdered by her sister: the slaying of Cisca du Toit

05 February 2021 - 13:29 By Nicole Engelbrecht
Over time, the police grew suspicious about aspects of Cisca du Toit's murder. Stock photo.
Over time, the police grew suspicious about aspects of Cisca du Toit's murder. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

On September 19 1994, the quiet Port Elizabeth suburb of Mount Pleasant was rocked by the brutal slaying of a 13-year-old girl.

Initially it was believed that she had been the victim of a robbery gone wrong. Her 16-year-old sister, Amanda du Toit, told the police she had fought off an armed man before her sister died in her arms.

Despite an intensive manhunt and a R50,000 reward, the police were unable to locate the perpetrator. When a teenage girl started to tell her story, though, the horrifying pieces of the puzzle fell into place.

In this episode of True Crime South Africa, we delve into the sad and shocking truth behind the horrific murder of Cisca du Toit.

Listen to the story here: 

For more episodes, click here.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline: 082-821-3447).

Join the conversation on Twitter at #TrueCrimeSA.

E-mail the show: wordsmith195@gmail.com

TimesLIVE

MORE PODCASTS:

PODCAST | When mothers kill

The idea that a mother could reach a point of desperation so severe that she would consider taking the life of her own child is horrifying -and for ...
News
1 week ago

PODCAST | 'I killed an intruder'

On September 23 2020, a Middelburg woman wakes up to find an intruder in her home. She is forced to make a decision that will change both of their ...
News
3 weeks ago

PODCAST | Steven Harvey: the most heinous of betrayals

In episode 46 of 'True Crime South Africa', we delve into a shocking betrayal of marriage and discuss the validity and basis of the so-called ...
News
4 weeks ago

Most read

  1. ‘I’m no spoilt brat’: son and ‘sickened’ dad all at sea over R20m yacht News
  2. 11 mistakes on your tax return that could land you in jail for two years South Africa
  3. Corrupt KZN officials who 'helped' pass learner drivers to be sentenced South Africa
  4. Four Durban men granted bail after alleged robbery of foreigner and girlfriend South Africa
  5. Jacob Zuma postpones meeting with #FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile Politics

Latest Videos

Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
SA lockdown restrictions eased: Booze & beaches are back as first vaccines ...
X