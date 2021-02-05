PPE corruption shows health workers were never a priority, says nursing union

In a statement, the union said: “Health-care workers are owed an apology, explanation and a recourse from both government and implicated companies over this malaise, because many are still feeling the hard knock-on effects of infection while family members of those who died have lost breadwinners and parents permanently.

“Those companies who supplied substandard-quality PPE have set health-care workers up for failure and placed their lives on the line. We call for the monies that have been retrieved successfully to be returned [so they can be used] to buy quality PPE to safeguard health-care workers as the country has been warned of a possible third wave of Covid-19.”

Denosa said the fact that corruption of this nature was able to be carried out showed that the lives and wellbeing of health-care workers were never a priority.

In a media briefing held earlier on Friday, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said 2,556 PPE contracts had been awarded through the state institutions. A sum of R13.3bn involved in these contracts is now the subject of investigation.