South Africa

Road Traffic Infringement Agency suspends its CEO over maladministration claims

05 February 2021 - 19:54
Japh Chuwe, CEO of the RTIA, has been placed on precautionary suspension with immediate effect.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The CEO of the Road Traffic Infringement Agency (RTIA), Japh Chuwe, has been suspended with immediate effect.

In a statement on Friday, the RTIA said the decision by the board followed the 2019/2020 audit findings by the auditor-general regarding allegations of “serious maladministration” by Chuwe and other senior officials.

These allegations were reportedly raised in several whistle-blower reports.

RTIA spokesperson Monde Mkalipi said the agency had since initiated a forensic investigation into these allegations which are coupled with the auditor-general's findings.

“To preserve the integrity of the investigation and to maintain stakeholder confidence, the board therefore has resolved to place the CEO and such implicated senior employees under precautionary suspension with full pay, to allow the investigators unfettered access to information to conduct their investigation,” Mkalipi said.

The board would make further recommendations once the forensic report is rendered.

“Once the forensic report is rendered, the board will consider the recommendations, take legal advice thereon and then take the appropriate decision on whether there exists any merit for RTIA to proceed with disciplinary action against the registrar/CEO and such other implicated senior employees,” Mkapila said.

Mkapila said the board has appointed Adv Mncedisi Bilikwana, the executive head of legal and governance as acting registrar/CEO.

TimesLIVE

