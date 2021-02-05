WATCH | Fikile Mbalula 'throws shade' at Zuma’s state capture inquiry defiance

The full video can be seen here.

During his announcement, the former president said he had faith in the justice system, the judges and their ability to carry out their duties.

“I would like to emphasise that I have faith in all the judges and their ability to execute the their tasks with the requisite levels of fairness, impartiality and independence,” said Zuma before announcing the deputy chief justice Zondo as chairperson of the hearings.

The post drew mixed reactions from Mbalula's followers, with many believing the transport minister was “throwing shade” at the former president and using his own words against him.

Others said Mbalula should stay out of the matter.

Zuma, on Monday, said he would not appear before the Zondo commission. This after the ConCourt ruled last week that Zuma should testify before the commission. The ruling declared that Zuma would not have the right to remain silent before the inquiry, but witnesses do have the privilege against self-incrimination.

The former president said an apprehension of bias and his personal relationship with Zondo were the main reasons he would not appear before the commission. The state capture inquiry said it would open a criminal case against Zuma.