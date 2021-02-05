WATCH | Schooled! Prof Salim Abdool Karim tells the world to stop calling it ‘the SA variant’ of Covid-19

A video clip of Prof Salim Abdool Karim has gone viral after he told other countries to stop referring to a new Covid-19 variant as the “SA variant”.

The co-chairperson of the ministerial advisory committee (MAC) made the plea during an interview on CNN this week, saying the Covid-19 variant 501Y.V2 was not a SA variant but a strain that emerged in the country.

Abdool Karim said referring to 501Y.V2 as the “SA variant” was inappropriate.

“I should point out that even though the virus in this particular variant was first described in SA, it might not have emanated from SA. It's inappropriate to call it a SA variant. It’s better to call it by its name,” he said.