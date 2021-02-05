WATCH | Coronavirus mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Salim Abdool Karim explains

We have all witnessed that the coronavirus mutates quickly, but does that mean it becomes more transmissible or severe? Will the vaccines work against the new dominant mutations of the virus found in the US, UK, SA and other countries?

Prof Salim Abdool Karim sat down with TimesLIVE to break down frequently asked questions about mutations, vaccines, immunity and more.

He explained there are thousands of variants around the world, but not all of them are a cause for concern. However, some mutations become more dominant than others, as we have seen with the 501Y.V2 variant.