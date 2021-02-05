South Africa

WATCH | Coronavirus mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Salim Abdool Karim explains

05 February 2021 - 13:24 By Deepa Kesa

We have all witnessed that the coronavirus mutates quickly, but does that mean it becomes more transmissible or severe? Will the vaccines work against the new dominant mutations of the virus found in the US, UK, SA and other countries?

Prof Salim Abdool Karim sat down with TimesLIVE to break down frequently asked questions about mutations, vaccines, immunity and more. 

He explained there are thousands of variants around the world, but not all of them are a cause for concern. However, some mutations become more dominant than others, as we have seen with the 501Y.V2 variant.

Because of the variants, people are curious about how effective the Covid-19 vaccines will prove to be.

“It’s very unlikely the current vaccines won’t be effective on the variants, whether in the UK or SA or other variants, especially when it comes to severe illness and hospitalisation,” British vaccine deployment minister Nadhim Zahawi told Sky News.

“All manufacturers - Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca and others - are looking at how they can improve their vaccines to make sure we are ready for any variant. There are about 4,000 variants around the world.”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH | Schooled! Prof Salim Abdool Karim tells the world to stop calling it ‘the SA variant’ of Covid-19

Prof Salim Abdool Karim has gone viral for schooling a CNN journalist.
News
4 hours ago

Beware the spikes: 4,000 Covid variants put vaccine makers through their paces

There is confidence, however, that the current formulas will rise to the challenge
World
17 hours ago

China’s Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine remained active against SA variant but effect was reduced - lab study

Two Covid-19 vaccines from Chinese companies, including Sinopharm, triggered immunity against a highly transmissible coronavirus variant first found ...
News
2 days ago

Pfizer vaccine may be 'less effective' against SA variant, new study suggests

The Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine may be less able to protect against infection with a South African variant of the virus that has a worrying ...
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Most read

  1. ‘I’m no spoilt brat’: son and ‘sickened’ dad all at sea over R20m yacht News
  2. 11 mistakes on your tax return that could land you in jail for two years South Africa
  3. Corrupt KZN officials who 'helped' pass learner drivers to be sentenced South Africa
  4. Four Durban men granted bail after alleged robbery of foreigner and girlfriend South Africa
  5. Jacob Zuma postpones meeting with #FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile Politics

Latest Videos

Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
SA lockdown restrictions eased: Booze & beaches are back as first vaccines ...
X