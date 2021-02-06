South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Brazil Covid-19 deaths rise above 230,000

06 February 2021 - 08:59 By TimesLIVE
An angel figurine sits near coffins inside a funeral shop during a shortage of coffins and urns due to increased deaths from COVID-19 in the state of Mexico, in Texcoco, Mexico February 5 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

February 06 2021 - 09:00

Brazil Covid-19 deaths rise above 230,000

Brazil registered 1,239 COVID-19 deaths on Friday and 50,872 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered 9,447,165 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 230,034 deaths.It was the fourth consecutive day that Brazil registered over 1,200 coronavirus deaths.

-REUTERS

