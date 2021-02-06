COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Brazil Covid-19 deaths rise above 230,000

February 06 2021 - 09:00

Brazil Covid-19 deaths rise above 230,000

Brazil registered 1,239 COVID-19 deaths on Friday and 50,872 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered 9,447,165 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 230,034 deaths.It was the fourth consecutive day that Brazil registered over 1,200 coronavirus deaths.

-REUTERS