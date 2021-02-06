South Africa

E-hailing taxi driver 'hijacked with taser' in Eastern Cape

06 February 2021 - 09:49 By Riaan Marais
Two suspects were arrested after allegedly hijacking a taxi in Kwazakhele on Thursday. File photo.
Two suspects were arrested after allegedly hijacking a taxi in Kwazakhele on Thursday. File photo.
Image: ELVIS NTOMBELA

Eastern Cape police are warning e-hailing taxis to take extra care when picking up passengers.

This comes after Kwazakhele’s visible policing unit arrested two suspects on Thursday for allegedly hijacking a taxi .

Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the complainant had been driving his Suzuki Celerio down Mahambehlala Street in Kwazakhele, Port Elizabeth, at about 3.45pm and when he stopped, one of the suspects allegedly approached his vehicle and fiddled with the keys in the ignition.

“The complainant grabbed the keys and a scuffle ensued,” she said.

“A second suspect approached from the passenger side and allegedly used a taser on the complainant, and forced him out of his vehicle.

“The complainant ran away and the suspects drove off with his vehicle.”

The driver reported a case of hijacking at the New Brighton police station.

At about 4.25pm, police officers stopped behind a vehicle matching the stolen car’s description.

Janse van Rensburg said upon seeing the police the two suspects had got out of the car and tried to run away, but the officers had managed to chase them down and arrest them.

The suspects, aged 19 and 20, are expected to appear in the New Brighton magistrate’s court soon.  

Janse van Rensburg said taxi drivers should be vigilant while waiting for clients and always take note of their surroundings.

“Drivers should keep their doors and windows locked and, where possible, try to keep the engine running so that if a driver suspects any danger may befall him, he can drive off immediately,” she said.  

HeraldLIVE

MORE

Greyhound blames its demise on Covid-19, travel bans and closed borders

Just five days ago, coach service Greyhound was punting its Valentine’s Day journeys on its website.
News
2 days ago

Bolt launches 'women-only' taxi service

E-hailing platform Bolt has launched a women-only service that enables female passengers to request rides from female drivers only.
News
5 days ago

KZN e-hailing driver found dead at sports ground

The body of an e-hailing driver, who was allegedly hijacked and murdered, was discovered at a sports ground in Ntuzuma, north of Durban, on Saturday.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. ‘I’m no spoilt brat’: son and ‘sickened’ dad all at sea over R20m yacht News
  2. 11 mistakes on your tax return that could land you in jail for two years South Africa
  3. Four Durban men granted bail after alleged robbery of foreigner and girlfriend South Africa
  4. WATCH | Fikile Mbalula 'throws shade' at Zuma’s state capture inquiry defiance South Africa
  5. Sweet treats for wedding guests at a huge discount Consumer Live

Latest Videos

Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...
Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
X