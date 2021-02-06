South Africa

Heavy rain and stormwater lead to road collapse in Mpumalanga

06 February 2021 - 11:26
Damage due to sinkhole.
Damage due to sinkhole.
Image: John Erasmus

A road battered by heavy rain and stormwater has collapsed outside Mbombela in Mpumalanga.

The provincial department of community safety, security, and liaison has advised motorists to avoid the D2296 road between KaNyamazane and Thekwane South.

The road was closed temporarily due to the collapse near eNtokozweni where a sinkhole was identified earlier in the week.

“The damage was caused by stormwater,” the department said in a statement.

“Motorists travelling to and from KaNyamazane are advised to do that via the N4 toll road until further notice.”

Mmusi said the road was the main route leading to the town and was used by most settlements in the area. “We anticipate that we will have hectic traffic on Monday when people return to work. As such we are arranging for law enforcement and safety control.

“When the road collapsed there was no traffic per se, so no-one was injured and no cars were damaged. We have no report of any incident besides the collapse,” Mmusi added.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Upset about the rain? The Vaal River system's water levels just rose to 82% because of it

This time last year, water levels were at 64.9%.
News
2 days ago

Road users cautioned as weather service warns of disruptive rain in four provinces

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has called on all road users to exercise extreme caution on the roads as persistent rains continue to lash parts of ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. ‘I’m no spoilt brat’: son and ‘sickened’ dad all at sea over R20m yacht News
  2. 11 mistakes on your tax return that could land you in jail for two years South Africa
  3. Four Durban men granted bail after alleged robbery of foreigner and girlfriend South Africa
  4. WATCH | Fikile Mbalula 'throws shade' at Zuma’s state capture inquiry defiance South Africa
  5. Sweet treats for wedding guests at a huge discount Consumer Live

Latest Videos

Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...
Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
X