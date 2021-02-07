South Africa

42 Joburg motorists arrested for 'drunk driving' since booze ban lifted

07 February 2021 - 12:33
The Johannesburg Metro Police Department has arrested 42 drivers since February 1 for suspected drunk driving
The Johannesburg Metro Police Department has arrested 42 drivers since February 1 for suspected drunk driving
Image: JMPD

More than 40 Johannesburg motorists have been arrested for suspected drunk driving in the same week the government eased restrictions on the sale of alcohol.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said 42 people, suspected off driving under the influence of alcohol, had been arrested since February 1.

“This is more than double the amount of those arrested since January.

“Motorists are urged not to drive after consuming alcohol.

“Drunken drivers will get arrested and more drunken driving operations will be conducted.

“The drunken drivers will be taken for blood samples and they will have to be detained at police stations,” said Minnaar.

JMPD posted a picture on its Twitter account on Sunday showing a motorist who was “arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol with a reading of 0.98 mg/l per 1,000ml”.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday lifted the ban on the sale and distribution of alcohol, reopened beaches and relaxed curfew times as SA’s Covid-19 infection rate slowed.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Accidents and domestic violence cases spike in Durban as booze ban is lifted

Durban has seen a spike in vehicle accidents and incidents of domestic violence after the government lifted the prohibition of the sale of alcohol ...
News
2 hours ago

LISTEN | Police minister Bheki Cele reveals how he feels about alcohol & more

Police minister Bheki Cele reveals how he really feels about alcohol and speaks about his personal fears of Covid-19 and non-racial policing during a ...
Politics
3 days ago

Booze might be back, but SAB continues legal battle against government

And the state is not backing down, saying there is a connection between alcohol and demand on hospitals.
News
2 days ago

WATCH | Liquor board slams viral video of youth celebrating return of booze sales

The Eastern Cape Liquor Board (ECLB) has condemned a viral video showing mask-less East London residents celebrating the lifting of booze ban.
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. 11 mistakes on your tax return that could land you in jail for two years South Africa
  2. WATCH | Fikile Mbalula 'throws shade' at Zuma’s state capture inquiry defiance South Africa
  3. Speculation brewing over Malema, Zuma's 'tea meeting' News
  4. WATCH | Man arrested during beach protest to 'end lockdown' South Africa
  5. Three dead in US fight over snow: 'You should have kept your mouth shut,' says ... World

Latest Videos

Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...
Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
X