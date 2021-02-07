42 Joburg motorists arrested for 'drunk driving' since booze ban lifted
More than 40 Johannesburg motorists have been arrested for suspected drunk driving in the same week the government eased restrictions on the sale of alcohol.
Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said 42 people, suspected off driving under the influence of alcohol, had been arrested since February 1.
“This is more than double the amount of those arrested since January.
“Motorists are urged not to drive after consuming alcohol.
Zero tolerance for drunk drivers!!!— Jo'burg Metro Police Department - JMPD (@JoburgMPD) February 6, 2021
Motorist arrested for driving under the influence of alchohol with a reading 0,98 mg/l per 1000ml.
Drunk and driving is one of the major causes of accidents that mostly result in the loss of lives #OkaeMolao #SaferJoburg #WeserveJoburg pic.twitter.com/CeL1iySK5j
“Drunken drivers will get arrested and more drunken driving operations will be conducted.
“The drunken drivers will be taken for blood samples and they will have to be detained at police stations,” said Minnaar.
JMPD posted a picture on its Twitter account on Sunday showing a motorist who was “arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol with a reading of 0.98 mg/l per 1,000ml”.
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday lifted the ban on the sale and distribution of alcohol, reopened beaches and relaxed curfew times as SA’s Covid-19 infection rate slowed.
TimesLIVE