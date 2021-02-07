South Africa

Eskom halts load-shedding as 'generation capacity recovers'

07 February 2021 - 08:22 By TimesLIVE
Power utility Eskom said on Sunday that it has suspended the weekend's load-shedding ahead of schedule. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/choneschones

Eskom on Sunday called off the weekend's load-shedding earlier than expected, saying that it's generating capacity had recovered.

The embattled power utility said last week that the rotational power cuts were expected to run until 11pm on Sunday - but in a statement on Sunday morning, it said load-shedding was suspended from 8am.

The statement said that Eskom's engineers had, since Friday, returned four generation units to service at the Medupi power station as the "coal constraints improved". Another two units had also been returned to service.

"Eskom would like to thank the people of South Africa for their patience and support during the load-shedding, which is implemented as a last resort in order to protect the integrity of the system. Eskom requests the public to continue to use electricity sparing as the system remains vulnerable and unpredictable," the parastatal said.

