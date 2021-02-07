South Africa

Four brave teens jump in to save the life of another teenager on EC coast

07 February 2021 - 15:02
The NSIR has commended four Eastern Cape teenagers for saving another female teenager from drowning.
The NSIR has commended four Eastern Cape teenagers for saving another female teenager from drowning.
Image: Paul Fleet/123rf.com

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has commended four girls for their efforts in saving a teenage girl who was swept away by rip currents at Checkers beach in Jeffreys Bay in the Eastern Cape.

In a statement on Sunday, the NSRI said the girls were approached by a mom frantically needing help. She indicated that her son and her daughter were being swept out to sea.

Lisa Stumpf, 19, and Megan Johnson, 14, saw the siblings in difficulty in the surfline and immediately alerted their friend, Abbygail Janse van Rensburg, 14, and Lisa's twin sister, Karla Stumpf.

The girls then raised the alarm, alerting the NSRI and the emergency services.

The boy was able to reach the shore without assistance, but the girl was caught in rip currents and continued to be swept further out to sea.

The NSIR commended the girls for acting swiftly and knowing what to do in that moment of distress.

“Lisa handed Abbygail a bodyboard to be used for flotation, instead of running a 100m down the beach to fetch the NSRI pink rescue buoy that is stationed on that beach,” the NSIR said.

Karla put on a pair of flippers and swam 100m out to sea through the surf with Abbygail, and they reached the casualty girl who was still caught up in the rip currents.

They used the bodyboard for flotation and assisted the girl to float, and then they guided her through the breaking surf safely to the beach.

The NSIR Jeffreys Bay crew and paramedics arrived to find the girl had been rescued and she was assessed by paramedics.

“ The casualty teenager was showing signs and symptoms of a non-fatal drowning and she was treated by paramedics in an ambulance before being released in good health requiring no further assistance,” the NSIR said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Gauteng holidaymaker rescued after paddle-ski capsizes during KZN fishing expedition

A Gauteng holidaymaker was rescued by two Good Samaritans after his paddle-ski capsized while fishing at Cape Vidal, near the KwaZulu-Natal town of ...
News
4 hours ago

US rescuers brave cracking ice to pull two from sinking truck

US firefighters battled crumbling ice in Long Island Sound to rescue two people trapped after a truck broke through and sank in the frigid waters ...
News
4 days ago

Girl, 5, drowns in Umvoti River

Rescue services have recovered the body of a five-year-old girl after she drowned in the Umvoti River in KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend.
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. 11 mistakes on your tax return that could land you in jail for two years South Africa
  2. WATCH | Fikile Mbalula 'throws shade' at Zuma’s state capture inquiry defiance South Africa
  3. Speculation brewing over Malema, Zuma's 'tea meeting' News
  4. WATCH | Man arrested during beach protest to 'end lockdown' South Africa
  5. Three dead in US fight over snow: 'You should have kept your mouth shut,' says ... World

Latest Videos

Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...
Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...

Related articles

  1. Triple tragedy as father, son and dog drown at KZN beach South Africa
  2. Storm Eloise: Volunteers risk lives to save others, bring closure to bereaved ... News
  3. NSRI appeal: only swim at beaches watched by lifeguards South Africa
X