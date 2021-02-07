South Africa

Gauteng holidaymaker rescued after paddle-ski capsizes during KZN fishing expedition

07 February 2021 - 11:08
A Gauteng holidaymaker was rescued by two members of the public after his paddle-ski capsized while fishing at Cape Vidal in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday
A Gauteng holidaymaker was rescued by two members of the public after his paddle-ski capsized while fishing at Cape Vidal in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday
Image: NSRI

A Gauteng holidaymaker was rescued by two Good Samaritans after his paddle-ski capsized while fishing at Cape Vidal, near the KwaZulu-Natal town of St Lucia on Saturday.

Jan Hoffman National Sea Rescue Institute St Lucia station commander said his crew was alerted about the incident at around 9am.

“Reports received suggested that the man, from Kempton Park, had been fishing from his paddle-ski and while returning to shore capsized in the surfline.

“Two public members, seeing the man in difficulty, swam out to him and assisted him to get to the shore ...”

He said Cape Vidal Marine Conservation also responded to the incident.

“On arrival on the scene it was found that bystanders, and the two Good Samaritans who rescued the man, had moved him off the beach to the car park.

“Cape Vidal Marine Conservation manager, James Wood, brought the man to the NSRI St Lucia sea rescue base where he was attended to by our NSRI duty doctor ...”

“Following medical treatment the man was released requiring no further assistance and he was dropped off at a camp site where he is staying on a holiday,” said Hoffman.

In an unrelated incident at Plettenberg Bay, in the Western Cape, a 74-year-old man was rescued by lifeguards from the surf on Saturday evening.

Ross Badenhorst, NSRI Plettenberg Bay acting station commander, said: “NSRI crew responded to the scene where a 74-year-old local man had been rescued from the surf by duty lifeguards.

“The man was treated on the beach for non-fatal drowning symptoms before being transported to hospital by Medlife ambulance in a stable condition.

“NSRI commends a final-year medical student who assisted on the scene with medical care and we commend the lifeguards for their swift reaction in rescuing the man from the surf.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Triple tragedy as father, son and dog drown at KZN beach

Tragedy struck on Friday when a 44-year-old father, his 14-year-old son and their dog - believed to have attempted to save them - drowned at La Mercy ...
News
1 week ago

Water safety programme for SA kids floundered under Covid-19 lockdown

Covid-19 lockdown has hit the NSRI’s schools programme, with less than half the planned number of children getting water safety lessons this year ...
News
1 month ago

Girl, 5, drowns in Umvoti River

Rescue services have recovered the body of a five-year-old girl after she drowned in the Umvoti River in KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend.
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. 11 mistakes on your tax return that could land you in jail for two years South Africa
  2. WATCH | Fikile Mbalula 'throws shade' at Zuma’s state capture inquiry defiance South Africa
  3. Speculation brewing over Malema, Zuma's 'tea meeting' News
  4. WATCH | Man arrested during beach protest to 'end lockdown' South Africa
  5. Three dead in US fight over snow: 'You should have kept your mouth shut,' says ... World

Latest Videos

Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...
Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
X