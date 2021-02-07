South Africa

Hiker found dead after fall from Lion's Head in Cape Town

07 February 2021 - 15:53
The body of a hiker was airlifted this morning from the Camps Bay side of Lion’s Head in Cape Town.
The body of a hiker was airlifted this morning from the Camps Bay side of Lion’s Head in Cape Town.
Image: Esa Alexander

The body of a hiker was found on Sunday morning on the Camps Bay side of Lion’s Head.

According to Wilderness Search and Rescue spokesperson Johan Marais, their team was activated after a report that a hiker had fallen, and that other hikers could not see the fallen climber.

He said authority to use the emergency rescue helicopter operated by Air Mercy Services and contracted to the department of health was granted. The pilot collected a paramedic and technical rescuer at Pinelands rescue base and flew to where the hiker had fallen after being sent a location pin by people at the scene.

“When the rescuers reached the fallen person it was found that the hiker had suffered fatal injuries. The body was packaged, thereafter hoisted out and handed to the forensic pathology department of SAPS. As this is now an ongoing inquest investigation, we are unable to provide you with any further information,” he said.

Marais could not immediately state if it was a male or female hiker.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Four brave teens jump in to save the life of another teenager on EC coast

The NSRI has commended four girls for their efforts in saving a teenage girl who was swept away by rip currents at Checkers beach in Jeffreys Bay in ...
News
2 hours ago

Gauteng holidaymaker rescued after paddle-ski capsizes during KZN fishing expedition

A Gauteng holidaymaker was rescued by two Good Samaritans after his paddle-ski capsized while fishing at Cape Vidal, near the KwaZulu-Natal town of ...
News
6 hours ago

US rescuers brave cracking ice to pull two from sinking truck

US firefighters battled crumbling ice in Long Island Sound to rescue two people trapped after a truck broke through and sank in the frigid waters ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. 11 mistakes on your tax return that could land you in jail for two years South Africa
  2. WATCH | Fikile Mbalula 'throws shade' at Zuma’s state capture inquiry defiance South Africa
  3. Speculation brewing over Malema, Zuma's 'tea meeting' News
  4. WATCH | Man arrested during beach protest to 'end lockdown' South Africa
  5. Three dead in US fight over snow: 'You should have kept your mouth shut,' says ... World

Latest Videos

Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...
Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...

Related articles

  1. Four hikers rescued from Table Mountain South Africa
  2. Helicopter, search teams comb Table Mountain for missing trail runner South Africa
  3. Female hiker dies after collapsing during ascent of Table Mountain South Africa
X