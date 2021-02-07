Hiker found dead after fall from Lion's Head in Cape Town

The body of a hiker was found on Sunday morning on the Camps Bay side of Lion’s Head.

According to Wilderness Search and Rescue spokesperson Johan Marais, their team was activated after a report that a hiker had fallen, and that other hikers could not see the fallen climber.

He said authority to use the emergency rescue helicopter operated by Air Mercy Services and contracted to the department of health was granted. The pilot collected a paramedic and technical rescuer at Pinelands rescue base and flew to where the hiker had fallen after being sent a location pin by people at the scene.

“When the rescuers reached the fallen person it was found that the hiker had suffered fatal injuries. The body was packaged, thereafter hoisted out and handed to the forensic pathology department of SAPS. As this is now an ongoing inquest investigation, we are unable to provide you with any further information,” he said.

Marais could not immediately state if it was a male or female hiker.

TimesLIVE