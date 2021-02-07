South Africa

It's all in good fun, says Mbalula over 'old' vaccine pic

Matthew Savides Night news editor
07 February 2021 - 09:05
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula on Sunday had Twitter tongues wagging when he posted a picture of himself getting vaccinated.

Posted without context or comment, the picture - which showed a grimacing Mbalula receiving an injection in his right arm - was captioned simply: "Vaccine".

Many suspected that the picture was of the Mbalula receiving the Covid-19 vaccine, which only arrived in the country last week. The minister was questioned as to why he received the shot ahead of health workers, who were the first in line as part of government's vaccine roll-out strategy.

But Mbalula told TimesLIVE on Sunday morning that the picture was just him having fun.

"It's an old pic. Humourous," he said via text message. "I took vaccine for yellow fever many a time."

Asked if he was also encouraging people to take the Covid-19 vaccine when it became available, he simply said: "Yes."

TimesLIVE

