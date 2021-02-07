Plush Mpumalanga lodge torched as community seeks retaliation for death of alleged poacher

Schneier said the lodge manager evacuated the lodge at midday on Sunday after getting a tip-off from the community that they would be targeted next.

“The rest of Saturday was very quiet and on Sunday morning, we received calls from friends in the community, saying that they heard that a group was going to be attacking the lodge. So the lodge manager evacuated the lodge at about midday on Sunday, and by 2pm the whole lodge was on fire,” he told TimesLIVE.

Schneier said the lodge was completely destroyed, and people had been helping themselves to whatever was left.

“Whatever survived, basically, there have been people coming up with vans and just loading up whatever they can from what was burnt. We are out of business. Whether we can ever recover, I would doubt it. So the 80 people that worked for us this time last week no longer have work.

“There is also a huge impact on all our suppliers, laundry services, security services ... It has very real consequences for ourselves and our employees, and people who were in business with us,” he said.

The lodge said that due to the damage to the property, no further reservations would be taken until further notice.

“For those with existing bookings in place, a member of the aha team will be in touch to make alternative arrangements,” said the lodge.