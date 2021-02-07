SA's Covid-19 vaccines are expiring earlier than planned — and we only found out when they got to the country

It was only when the first million doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine arrived at OR Tambo airport last week did health authorities receive a surprise: the shots were expiring well ahead of what had been planned for.

There was much fanfare on Monday last week when the doses arrived on an Emirates fight, in the pouring rain, at the country's largest airport.

President Cyril Ramaphosa — who would address the nation just hours later, singing the benefits of the now-landed vaccine — was on the tarmac to cheer on the arrival of the plane. Alongside him was his second-in-command, David Mabuza, and health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, as well as other dignitaries.