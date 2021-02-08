22-year-old woman to appear in court on Tuesday for boyfriend's murder

A 22-year-old woman is expected to appear before the Smithfield magistrate's court on Tuesday after the lifeless body of a 29-year-old farmworker was found lying in a pool of blood with a stab wound in the chest.

The woman was arrested on Sunday for allegedly stabbing and killing the man, who is her boyfriend, at a farm near Smithfield.

The 22-year-old was reportedly drinking alcohol with the victim before the incident.

“According to information, at about 11am the suspect and deceased were drinking liquor at their room on the farm and an argument ensued. The suspect took out a knife from the cupboard drawer and stabbed the deceased in the chest, and he was certified dead on the scene by Emergency Medical Services,” said police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele.

Makhela said other farmworkers who heard the commotion informed the owner of the farm and he summoned the police.

“On arrival at the scene, a lifeless body of a 29-year-old farmworker was found lying in a pool of blood with a stab wound in the chest. A knife that was used to commit the crime was confiscated,” Mokhela said.

Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Baile Motswenyane said they were very concerned about the prevailing violence of people while under the influence of liquor.

“We urge our people to socialise without any violent behaviour, as eventually someone has to pay with his or her life,” said Motswenyane.

TimesLIVE