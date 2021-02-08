South Africa

Bus industry buckles under Covid-19 pressure

Tour and charter operations hit hardest

Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter
08 February 2021 - 10:55

South African bus companies are under siege, with many operating at a loss and facing possible closure due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This has forced them to reduce operations, shed jobs or face possible closure as a result of poor revenue due to dwindling passenger numbers amid the Covid-19 pandemic...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Hundreds of Northern Cape families evacuated amid row over wall defences News
  2. Speculation brewing over Malema, Zuma's 'tea meeting' News
  3. 11 mistakes on your tax return that could land you in jail for two years South Africa
  4. ‘Disappointment’ as experts confirm Covid vaccine that arrived in SA not ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | Man arrested during beach protest to 'end lockdown' South Africa

Latest Videos

Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...
Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
X