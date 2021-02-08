Bus industry buckles under Covid-19 pressure
Tour and charter operations hit hardest
08 February 2021 - 10:55
South African bus companies are under siege, with many operating at a loss and facing possible closure due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
This has forced them to reduce operations, shed jobs or face possible closure as a result of poor revenue due to dwindling passenger numbers amid the Covid-19 pandemic...
